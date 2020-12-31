ELGIN — A Christmas Eve tragedy struck last week as 13-year-old Kimberly Largent, of Elgin, died at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
“All the kids in her age group are pretty tight — since kindergarten. She was a great kid,” said Glen Carter, a pastor in Elgin who knew Kimberly.
The teen died following an ATV accident. She was taken by life flight to Spokane, where she passed away on Dec. 24, 2020.
A graveside service will be held for Kimberly at the Elgin Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. It has been requested that people be mindful and considerate of the Largent family’s wishes as they grieve.
Following the service, there will be a memorial gathering at the Christian Life Center in Elgin. Attendees are asked to bring a dessert, salad or side dish.
A donation page has been set up at gofundme.com to help the Largent family with medical and funeral expenses, and a meal train has been organized at mealtrain.com. Elgin residents are also organizing a hog raffle to benefit the Largent family.
In a show of support, more than 120 people had already made donations to the family by Wednesday morning.
