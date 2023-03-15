A Union Pacific truck idles by the stopped train at the railroad crossing near Fir Street and Jefferson Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A train derailment has closed several railroad crossings through the downtown corridor.
A Union Pacific train stops at the railroad crossing at North Cherry Street and East N Avenue in La Grande due to a derailment on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
A Union Pacific truck idles by the stopped train at the railroad crossing near Fir Street and Jefferson Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A train derailment has closed several railroad crossings through the downtown corridor.
LA GRANDE — A Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday, March 15, in downtown La Grande, according to a press release from Union County Emergency Services.
The derailment is near Adams and Island avenues, the release said. Union Pacific has notified the county that there are no leaks or spills of hazmat materials associated with the derailment.
Several railroad crossings — Cherry, Greenwood, and Fir — through the downtown corridor are currently closed and may remain that way for an extended period of time.
“Please avoid the area and allow extra travel time to reach your destination,” the release said. “Union Pacific Railroad is working to address the situation as quickly as possible in order to allow for train passage and to open the crossings."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.