WALLOWA COUNY — Trains could be moving again in a major portion of Wallowa County.
Passenger excursion train service, derailed the past three years because of weak bridges at Howard Creek and Water Canyon, could be rolling in Wallowa County in the near future thanks to the efforts of the Wallowa Union Railroad. A new footing has been put in at Howard Creek Bridge, 6 miles southwest of Minam, replacing one that flooding washed out about two years ago. And the replacement of the old bridge at Water Canyon, 5 miles south of Wallowa, almost is complete. The bridge needed replacing because of its declining condition due to its age.
“We are very happy with how the project is working out. This opens up a lot of options for us,” said David Arnold of Elgin, vice president of the Friends of the Joseph Branch, a volunteer organization that promotes the development of train service in Wallowa County.
The replacement of the footing at Howard Creek was done with concrete from a truck that a railroad flat car transported to the site due to the obstructions on the road to the bridge.
“Clearing the road would have been too expensive,” Arnold said.
Trains will not be able to run in Wallowa County until the bridges at Howard Creek and Water Canyon pass Oregon Department of Transportation inspections. Arnold said he anticipates the bridges will easily pass.
“We have been working closely with ODOT throughout this process,” he said.
The restoration work started about three months ago.
The total cost of bridge work at Howard Creek and Water Canyon will be $160,000. The work was paid for by a $50,000 grant from ODOT and $110,000 from the Wallowa Union Railroad.
Arnold also said he said is “very optimistic” that Wallowa can be a site for the expanding operations of the WUR’s excursion train, which would run from Joseph to Elgin. And he said he its hopeful a ticket office or a small depot can be added in Wallowa for excursion train passengers.
“We need a place for passengers to wait,” Arnold said.
The Wallowa Union Railroad, which has headquarters in Elgin, has operated excursion trains along the track from Elgin to Vincent, 23 miles east of Elgin, in recent years. Wallowa Union Railroad has not conducted excursion train runs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reopening of the rail line in Wallowa County will expand the number of cars the Wallowa Union Railroad can store at railroad sidings. Arnold said the new capacity would be between 200 and 400.
The bridge restoration work also opens the possibility for businesses in Wallowa County to use the railroad for freight train service again, something that has not been done for about six years. Arnold said Wallowa businesses have expressed interest in shipping wood products and beef via rail. Arnold said Wallowa would be one of the best towns in the county for shipping out freight via rail because it has the largest intact portion of land zoned for industrial use.
Arnold said this means it would be easier for businesses to set up distribution sites to move products out of Wallowa County.
