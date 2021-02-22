UNION COUNTY — The Blue Mountain Translator District has mailed reminder notices of liability for antenna TV service charges to property owners in Baker and Union counties.
Blue Mountain Translator District is a local government special district that manages a portfolio of telecommunications assets and TV translators. The district receives its funds via an annual $100 service charges, which covers the cost of maintenance of TV translators and support the operation of KUNP Channel 16-4, “Blue Mountains Now,” an over-the-air channel that broadcasts local government meetings, news and information as well as educational content.
Property owners are exempt from the payment if they do not use an antenna to view KATU, KGW, KOIN, KTVB, KPDX, KPTV or KRCW.
Payments and signed exemption requests for the 2020-21 billing cycle may be returned to BMTD at any point through May 31. If the district does not receive a payment or exemption request by the end of May, the charge will be enrolled on the property owner’s fall 2021 property tax statement.
For more information about payments and exemptions, call the Blue Mountain Translator District office at 541-963-0196 or email bmtd.org@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.