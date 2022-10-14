Umatilla County Courthouse 2019
Flags fly outside the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton, in this 2019 photo. The trial for the murder of Jesus Lopez will take place in October 2022 at the Umatilla County Courthouse. Keith Beridon, charged with the crime, is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Oct. 24.

 East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — A trial for the slaying of a Hermiston man in 2020 is slated to finally get underway in October.

Keith Beridon, 27, lived in La Grande at the time of Jesus Lopez’s death. Law enforcement extradited Beridon from California back to Umatilla County, according to the Hermiston Police Department’s 2020 annual report, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at {span}541-624-6014 or{/span} icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

