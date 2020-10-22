LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s library could be getting a new name.
The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees will take the final report from the Pierce Library Naming Committee under consideration during its Nov. 12 meeting.
The library’s name has been controversial for years. Its namesakes, former Oregon Gov. Walter Pierce and his wife, Cornelia Pierce, held a number of public leadership roles in Oregon during the first half of the 20th century. But Walter Pierce also received political support from the Ku Klux Klan, and the couple advocated for eugenics and racist policies. As governor, Walter Pierce upheld and created discriminatory and anti-immigration policies.
The 14-page report, which the committee submitted Aug. 27 to EOU President Tom Insko, contains research and testimony in support of changing the name of the library.
“We must never be complacent in prioritizing the values of justice and equity in the work we do every day at EOU, and we must intentionally carry these values into every conversation we have in this community and every decision we make as leaders of the university,” Insko said in a press release about the report and upcoming meeting. “The name of the library is one of those conversations that continues within, and outside of, the EOU community.”
The committee consists of EOU Vice President for University Advancement Tim Seydel, students Andrea Camacho and Joel Chin, associate history professor Rebecca Hartman and library faculty Katie Townsend. The committee set up criteria for determining the naming of the library and answered several questions in an analysis in the report, including whether the values of actions of the Pierces conflict with EOU’s mission statement, values and principles, and whether they demonstrate discriminatory views that actively promoted systemic oppression.
According to the report, the committee found the Pierces’ legacy does conflict with Eastern Oregon University’s values.
“In applying this set of criteria we were most troubled by the enduring nature of the Pierces’ commitment to exclusionary and nativist values and we identified a clear conflict between this commitment and EOU’s values of inclusiveness, embracing diversity and valuing multiple perspectives,” according to the report.
The committee detailed the former governor’s discriminatory history, including involvement with the KKK, limiting immigrants’ ability to own property, and particularly his discrimination against immigrants from Asian countries.
“In the context of our criteria, we conclude that regardless of the question of his Klan membership, (Walter) Pierce’s support of the Compulsory School bill, his and Cornelia’s successful campaign for forced sterilization, his vote against a federal anti-lynching law and his sustained assault upon the civil liberties of Japanese-Americans are clear evidences of the Pierces’ discriminatory actions and values,” the report said.
The committee found the Pierces never attempted redemption or reflected on their ideologies, but there is no evidence either promoted physical violence against people.
What is their public legacy?
According to the committee, Walter and Cornelia Pierce’s legacy is ambiguous. The couple helped the state and rural communities through their work, including Cornelia Pierce’s role as state librarian and Walter Pierce’s work in the development of Columbia River hydroelectricity, enacting the first graduated income tax and his advancement of popular government. However, the committee said in its report, when viewed through the lens of a racially exclusionary progressivism, their achievements become problematic.
“For at the core of (Walter) Pierce’s populist and progressive politics was an enduring commitment to racial inequality and the values of white supremacy,” the report said. “While there is no argument that Walter Pierce made contributions to Oregon in his years as a public servant, the committee concludes his principle legacy is at best tarnished by, and at worst, singularly defined by a consistent and enduring commitment to racist ideologies and values.”
The committee’s report concluded with a recommendation to change the library’s name. The board will take this report and additional testimony under advisement before voting to keep or change the name of the library.
“In recommending that EOU rename Pierce library, the committee believes this is an opportunity for our university to take a symbolic but deeply significant step toward becoming a great university — Oregon’s Rural University, interconnected with the world in the twenty-first century and genuinely committed to empowering itself and its students with a knowledge of history and the courage to move beyond it,” the report concluded.
EOU will consider testimony until Nov. 9 at https://www.eou.edu/pierce-library-renaming. The report is available on the university’s website.
