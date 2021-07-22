2021_07_22_Evac.jpg
Buy Now

The updated evacuation levels are shown for the Elbow Creek Fire as of Thursday, July 22, 2021.

 ODF IMT 3/Contributed Map

Evacuation notices have been updated in the area of the Elbow Creek Fire, with some residents being given the OK to return home — though they need to stay on high alert.

Troy residents have been moved from Level 3 to Level 2, according to an update from the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office and WC Emergency Management.

Residents on Eden Bench and in the Promise area remain in Level 3, while residents in the Flora area, which were in Level 2, are downgraded to Level 1.

The updated levels are in effect as of noon Thursday, July 22.

The fire has now burned nearly 20,000 acres, but is moving largely to the northwest and southwest away from the community of Troy. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.