Evacuation notices have been updated in the area of the Elbow Creek Fire, with some residents being given the OK to return home — though they need to stay on high alert.
Troy residents have been moved from Level 3 to Level 2, according to an update from the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office and WC Emergency Management.
Residents on Eden Bench and in the Promise area remain in Level 3, while residents in the Flora area, which were in Level 2, are downgraded to Level 1.
The updated levels are in effect as of noon Thursday, July 22.
The fire has now burned nearly 20,000 acres, but is moving largely to the northwest and southwest away from the community of Troy.
