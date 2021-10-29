LA GRANDE — No one was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday, Oct. 29, involving a semi-truck on Interstate 84 about two miles west of La Grande.

The accident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. when the semi jackknifed. The crash took out a guardrail and forced the closure of both eastbound lanes of I-84 between La Grande and Pendleton. The accident also caused the left westbound lane of the interstate to be closed. The lanes are expected to remain closed at least through 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and possibly through 9 p.m., while the crash site is being cleared, according to Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The driver of the semi had no passengers.

