Driver Sonny Janjau speaks with law enforcement officers regarding the crash along Interstate 84 eastbound on Friday, Oct. 29, 20201. No injuries were reported, but traffic remains closed to eastbound traffic as workers clear the scene.
Emergency workers secure the scene of a semi-truck crash along Interstate 84, a mile north of La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. No injuries were reported, but eastbound traffic remains closed.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Driver Sonny Janjau speaks with law enforcement officers regarding the crash along Interstate 84 eastbound on Friday, Oct. 29, 20201. No injuries were reported, but traffic remains closed to eastbound traffic as workers clear the scene.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Emergency workers secure the scene of a semi-truck crash along Interstate 84, a mile north of La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. No injuries were reported, but eastbound traffic remains closed.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Emergency workers secure the scene of a semi-truck crash along Interstate 84, a mile north of La Grande on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. No injuries were reported, but eastbound traffic remains closed.
LA GRANDE — No one was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday, Oct. 29, involving a semi-truck on Interstate 84 about two miles west of La Grande.
The accident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. when the semi jackknifed. The crash took out a guardrail and forced the closure of both eastbound lanes of I-84 between La Grande and Pendleton. The accident also caused the left westbound lane of the interstate to be closed. The lanes are expected to remain closed at least through 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and possibly through 9 p.m., while the crash site is being cleared, according to Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The driver of the semi had no passengers.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.