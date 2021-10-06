LA GRANDE — A Mt. Vernon, Washington, truck driver was seriously injured in an afternoon one-vehicle accident on Interstate 84, 15 miles southeast of La Grande, on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The accident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. when Robert Scott McPhaden, 56, lost control of the westbound semi-truck and trailer he was driving, according to the Oregon State Police. McPhaden was transported by a Life Flight Network helicopter to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington.
McPhaden told police that the accident occurred when he took a corner too wide and ended up on the shoulder of the roadway. He said he then overcorrected, causing his semi-truck and trailer to roll at least twice.
McPhaden, who was wearing a seatbelt, had no passengers in his vehicle.
No citations were issued by the OSP.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
