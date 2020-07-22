LA GRANDE — Nobody was injured in a series of fires along McAlister Road and Gekeler Lane early Tuesday afternoon.
The fires, reported at 12:57 p.m., included a three-quarters of an acre blaze on a field about 200 yards south of Buchanan Lane, at least two to three spot fires in ditches along Gekeler Lane plus a haystack fire on Gekeler Lane. Firefighters extinguished the blazes in about 20 minutes except for the haystack fire, which will burn out on its own, said Craig Kretschmer, chief of the La Grande Rural Fire Department.
Firefighters are monitoring the haystack.
The fires on Gekeler Lane were about 300 yards southeast of the one on McAlister Road. The fires damaged some fencing in addition to the haystack, but there was no major property damage, Kretschmer said.
The cause of the blazes is under investigation. Kretschmer said vehicle malfunction that generated sparks may have ignited the fires, adding that it appears unlikely someone started the fires intentionally.
"We found no evidence of arson," Kretschmer said.
Firefighters from four agencies extinguished the field and ditch blazes — the La Grande Rural Fire Department, the La Grande Fire Department, the Union Rural Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry. Field Deputy State Fire Marshal Casey Kump also was at the scene to help with the investigation, Kretschmer said.
