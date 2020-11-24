ELGIN — With the help of a certain famous red-nosed reindeer, Santa Claus has never missed a Christmas Eve delivery. Now, with the help of a mask, that streak is set to continue in Elgin.
Each year on Dec. 24, the local fire department enlists the help of the jolly Saint Nick and his assistants to deliver bags of candy to people young and old in the small Northeast Oregon town of Elgin in the long running tradition known as “Operation Santa.”
Elgin Rural Fire Protection District Fire Chief Kevin Silvernail is helping to organize the North Pole resident’s safe visit amid the pandemic.
“It is a tradition,” Silvernail said. “It’s been going on for 50-plus years, and we felt that we had to do it somehow. If we could do it with COVID, we would, and if we couldn’t have done it we wouldn’t have done it. But with our distancing, Santa and all his helpers will be in their proper PPE with gloves, masks, things like that, six feet distancing, all the COVID stuff that we can do.”
Silvernail said Operation Santa will look different this year. Santa and his helpers will be practicing social distancing, which means Elgin residents won’t be able to take pictures with the holiday celebrity.
Santa also will be borrowing a fire truck from the fire protection district. Silvernail said he was glad to be able to bring Operation Santa back to Elgin during a difficult year.
“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s an honor,” Silvernail said. “To keep that tradition going that started way back when, it’s great to be able to give back to our community even in that little way. These times are pretty tough, so a little joy and a little cheer this time of year always helps ... plus the little kids get a huge kick out of it. And it kind of warms our hearts just to see the kids waiting to see Santa. It’s awesome to do.”
Operation Santa will begin around dusk on Dec. 24, likely sometime between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Santa will stop at houses that have their porch lights on.
Silvernail stressed Santa won’t be able to come back to houses once he’s passed them, so people need to schedule accordingly.
Donations to help with Operation Santa can be made Tuesday nights at the Elgin fire station during the district’s regular meetings or sent to the Elgin Rural Fire Protection District at P.O. Box 431, Elgin OR 97827.
“Donations are more than welcome,” Silvernail said. “We’ve had several people donate already, and it’s awesome to see that tradition going.”
