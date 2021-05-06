UNION — The Union County Museum, a place where exhibits are seemingly frozen in time, is gaining a display that may melt the hearts of vintage clock lovers.
It is Merle’s Time and Chime, a display of old timepieces the public can see for the first time on Sunday, May 9, when the Union County Museum opens for its spring and summer season.
The display will have about 30 clocks, the oldest of which are a wooden wheel clock made in 1760 and a shelf clock produced in 1820, said Merle Miller of La Grande who donated most of the clocks for the display.
“Clocks will last a long time if they are taken care of,” said Miller, a certified master watchmaker who owned a La Grande clock repair shop, Merle’s Time and Chime, in the 1960s.
Miller’s collection includes an Atmos clock made in the mid-1950s, which does not need to be wound manually. It gets the energy it needs to run from temperature and atmospheric pressure changes in the environment, Miller said.
“They were very expensive, but they kept good time,” he said.
A 400-day clock is another item to catch the attention of visitors. The clock, which has a glass cover, will run for 400 days after being wound one time.
“It just needs to be wound once a year,” Miller said.
Miller, who earned a degree in clock repair from Oregon Institute of Technology in the early 1950s, has been repairing clocks and watches for six decades. It is a labor of love for Miller. He said it was a delight to work on clocks, and he finds the tasks relaxing.
“I have a grand time working on clocks,” he said.
May 9 will mark the first time in about 18 months the Union County Museum, at 331 S. Main St. in Union, has been open to the public. The museum, which traditionally opens on Mother’s Day and closes in October, was shut down all of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be able to open its doors again on Sunday because of falling infection rates in Union County.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 rules will be in effect at the opening. Everyone coming has to wear masks, and the museum will not serve refreshments.
Other new additions to the museum include wedding dresses Union County women wore in the 1940s and 1950s.
“They are in very good condition,” said Sharon Hohstadt, a member of the Union County Museum Board.
Hohstadt is among many community volunteers working hard to get the museum in tip-top shape before the opening. The list of volunteers also includes Ann Rodriguez, who is happy the public will be able to visit the museum again. She said not having the museum open would have been sad.
“Even during a pandemic we need history,” Rodriguez said.
She said it is important to have a place to reflect on what the world was once like when “technology was not raging” and things were calmer.
The Union County Museum will be open May 9 from 1-4 p.m. There is no admission fee on opening day.
The museum’s regular schedule begins next week when it will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The schedule will remain in place at least through September. Admission will be $5 for adult, $3 for students and free for those younger than 6.
