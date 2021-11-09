LA GRANDE — A conservative student group is set to host a speaking event with local political figures in La Grande.
Turning Point USA at EOU, a local student branch of Turning Point USA, will be hosting “Eastern Oregon Backyard Heroes” at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Nov. 12. Local officials will speak on conservative values in Eastern Oregon at Zabel Hall.
“I think it’s wonderful that younger voters are getting involved,” Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten said. “When kids this age get involved and get informed, they know what’s going on. Down the line, they’re the ones running the country. We want them to be informed.”
McQuisten is one of the main guest speakers, alongside Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage and other local leaders. According to McQuisten, her speaking time will consist of thoughts on her work as mayor and her gubernatorial campaign. The event will involve a Q&A session with the audience in attendance.
Isaac Insko, a freshman who is the Turning Point USA at EOU president, organized the event.
“We thought that a really great thing would be to have backyard heroes, some of our own people fighting for Oregon,” Insko said. “We thought it would be a great opportunity for students to have a better idea of who these people are and for our community members to see one of our candidates.”
The event is hosted by the local organization at Eastern and sponsored by the national Turning Point USA organization.
According to the Turning Point USA website, the EOU chapter’s goal is to encourage conservative voices on campus and urge students to stand against communist and liberal instruction. There are currently 15 chapters of the organization.
Among the guest speakers will be Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, who will speak about his letter against mask and vaccine mandates to Gov. Kate Brown and other topics.
“As far as the kids go, I think the more informed they are to make a choice the better we all are,” Bowen said. “As long as the information they receive is accurate and unbiased.”
According to Insko, the organization reached out to all three county commissioners. He noted that instead of all three attending, Beverage will speak on behalf of the commissioners.
“It gives a nice opportunity for students and community members to ask questions,” Insko said.
A national tour event in Nampa, Idaho, involving Turning Point USA’s founder Charlie Kirk recently sparked controversy over a comment made by an attendee regarding using Second Amendment rights to take out political opponents. The comments were made on the same day as a shooter at the Boise mall killed two individuals with a firearm.
Insko stated that the gathering in La Grande will be a hospitable event geared toward opening a dialogue among local leaders and community members.
“Anyone can come. We’re here to promote discussion,” Insko said. “All the speakers said they’re totally open to taking questions and being transparent. We’ll be there to make sure things stay mildly peaceful. It’s not a rally. It’s an open forum for anyone to ask questions.”
Insko stated that he hopes to see at least 50 people in attendance, which could allow the local organization to do bigger events in the future.
Tickets for the event are free and can be acquired on Turning Point USA at EOU’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.
“Regardless of your point of view, politics will affect you,” McQuisten said. “I like seeing the younger folks who are just registered to vote getting involved. I think these college groups are amazing.”
