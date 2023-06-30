Rose Clifford, left, and Dyan Snook pose with plaques recognizing their service for the La Grande Police Department at a retirement reception in the LGPD conference room on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Snook has been a 911 dispatcher at LGPD for 25 years, and Clifford served alongside her for nearly 20 years.
Chandra Turner, left, who works for the Union County Juvenile Department, LGPD Assistant Fleet Manager and former police officer Skie Hunt, center, and Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora listen to a radio call honoring Dyan Snook and Rose Clifford at the two 911 dispatchers' retirement reception at approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
LA GRANDE — “This is Station 36 with a special announcement,” a voice said over the police radio, silencing the room of approximately 20 individuals from agencies that are dispatched by the La Grande Police Department.
"Today we honor two of the finest as they retire from the Union County 911 Center,” the voice said during a retirement reception for Communication Specialists Dyan Snook and Rose Clifford on Wednesday, June 28. “The dedication, commitment and compassion you have shown to not only your co-workers, partnering agencies and the citizens of Union County is appreciated and you should be proud of the work you have done. Never underestimate the difference you have made in so many lives. Enjoy your retirement. Station 36, clear.”
