LA GRANDE — “This is Station 36 with a special announcement,” a voice said over the police radio, silencing the room of approximately 20 individuals from agencies that are dispatched by the La Grande Police Department.

"Today we honor two of the finest as they retire from the Union County 911 Center,” the voice said during a retirement reception for Communication Specialists Dyan Snook and Rose Clifford on Wednesday, June 28. “The dedication, commitment and compassion you have shown to not only your co-workers, partnering agencies and the citizens of Union County is appreciated and you should be proud of the work you have done. Never underestimate the difference you have made in so many lives. Enjoy your retirement. Station 36, clear.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Nino Paoli is a reporter for The Observer. Contact him at npaoli@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.