IMBLER — Oregon State Police arrested a La Grande man and Pilot Rock woman after an attempted traffic stop turned into felony fleeing on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to the OSP Media Log.

Trooper Ryan Morehead attempted to stop a red car driven by Douglas Haggard, 44, for having canceled insurance near Imbler, according to a probable cause declaration. Haggard fled in the car to Summerville, where he proceeded to flee on foot into a house.

