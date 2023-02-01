IMBLER — Oregon State Police arrested a La Grande man and Pilot Rock woman after an attempted traffic stop turned into felony fleeing on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to the OSP Media Log.
Trooper Ryan Morehead attempted to stop a red car driven by Douglas Haggard, 44, for having canceled insurance near Imbler, according to a probable cause declaration. Haggard fled in the car to Summerville, where he proceeded to flee on foot into a house.
Morehead reported that Haggard later identified himself and came out of the house, according to the probable cause declaration. Haggard allegedly admitted to driving and attempting to elude from law enforcement.
Haggard was arrested and lodged in the Union County Jail for felony fleeing. He also had two warrants out for his arrest, according to the probable cause declaration.
During the course of the investigation Tanya Gill, 31, was contacted and arrested by OSP, according to the OSP Media Log. Her charges of giving false information to a police officer and hindering the prosecution have been referred to the Union County District Attorney’s office for consideration. Gill also had a failure to appear warrant out for her arrest.
