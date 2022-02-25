LA GRANDE — A pair of La Grande residents charged with mail theft earlier this month are set to appear in Union County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 28.
George Kelly, 26, and Gracee Shelley, 22, will appear at an arraignment hearing for an indictment issued by a grand jury. Kelly and Shelley have been charged with 79 counts of mail theft and two counts of identity theft. The majority of the alleged thefts occurred in La Grande. Some of the thefts were in other areas of Union County, according to Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel.
The duo were arrested by the La Grande Police Department on Sunday, Feb. 20. Bail for Kelly has been set at $73,000, while Shelley’s bail is set for $50,000. Both remain lodged in the Union County Jail in La Grande.
Acting La Grande Police Department Sgt. Brandon Boucher said all of the stolen mail has been located and returned. Boucher said mail was taken from 54 addresses.
Kelly and Shelley were initially charged with 61 counts of mail theft, but the total was raised to 79 counts after police did additional investigative work, according to Union County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Rodighiero.
One count of mail theft was charged for each victim who had at least one piece of mail stolen, he said.
Mail theft is a federal crime, Rodighiero said. This means the federal government could choose to prosecute the case.
The arrests of Kelly and Shelley were made at about 8 a.m. on Feb. 20 after La Grande police officers responded in the area of South 20th Street to a report of mail theft. The La Grande Police Department was assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
The Feb. 28 hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
