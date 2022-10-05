LA GRANDE — A noteworthy merger is being forged on Union County’s musical landscape.
The Grande Ronde Community Choir and the Grande Ronde Community Band are coming together to create the Grande Ronde Music Association.
“This is an exciting step,” said Michael Frasier, the director of the Grande Ronde Community Choir.
He said the band and the choir will now be able to work together to plan concerts and other activities.
“We are already planning on putting on some concerts together,” Frasier said.
Anne March, a member of the Grande Ronde Community Band and the chair of the Grande Ronde Music Association’s board of directors, said the merger will allow the groups to benefit from each other’s strengths.
“This is a good collaboration,” March said. “Our goal is to help each other.”
March said that having Frasier as a part of the Grande Ronde Music Association will be a big plus because of his musical skills and his fundraising background. She said the Grande Ronde Community Band has members who will also be able to assist in a big way with fundraising because a number are skilled grant writers.
The Grande Ronde Music Association is registered as a 501(c)(3) organization with the Internal Revenue Service. This means that it is exempt from federal income taxes and that donations to it are tax deductible.
Frasier said that having 501(c)(3) status “will give us more fundraising options.”
The Grande Ronde Music Association is a new organization but its band and choir each have a long history. The Grande Ronde Community Choir has been operating for about three decades, and the Grande Ronde Community Band has been operating for at least two decades. The band, directed by Russ Carpenter, was named Community Band Northeast before the merger.
Frasier said that longevity of the organizations is indicative of how important music is to people in Union County.
“Whether it is in the public schools, the university or the community, music is an integral part of the lives of people who live here,” he said.
Representatives of the Grande Ronde Community Choir and the Grande Ronde Community Band started talking about merging in August and the merger is now almost finalized.
“It came together quickly,” Frasier noted.
March credits Martin Birnbaum, an attorney and a member of the Grande Ronde Community Band and the Grande Ronde Music Association’s board of directors, as being among those who have played a key role in working out the merger. She said his legal background has been a big help.
