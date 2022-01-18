PRAIRIE CITY — The Grant County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team located two teenage boys from Mount Vernon whose lifted pickup truck got stuck in the snow near a lake in the Malheur National Forest and returned them safely to their families.
The teens, ages 16 and 17, decided to take a spur-of-the-moment drive to Magone Lake in the mountains north of Prairie City on Sunday, Jan. 16, via the less-traveled Beech Creek Road route and got stuck in deep snow, according to information from the sheriff's office.
Family members attempted to reach the teens but turned back to avoid getting stuck themselves and called the Grant County Emergency Communications Center at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.
The search team used cellphone pings to find the general area of the teenagers' last known location.
Using a Sno-Cat recently acquired by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Dan Komning and Deputy Savannah Wyllie reached the missing youth shortly before 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
The teenagers were OK when the search team reached them, but their truck had become stuck and mechanically disabled.
"Neither youth was prepared to spend a night out in the cold," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
