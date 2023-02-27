LA GRANDE — A total of three small buildings were damaged by a pair of structure fires in Union County over the weekend.
None of the structure fires caused any injuries.
LA GRANDE — A total of three small buildings were damaged by a pair of structure fires in Union County over the weekend.
None of the structure fires caused any injuries.
A Sunday, Feb. 26, fire, reported at 12:12 a.m., was in the 64000 area of Mt. Glenn Road and originated in a shed west of a house. The fire spread to a well house that was only a foot from the house. The fire did extensive damage to the shed and the well house but did not harm the house.
Emmitt Cornford, chief of the La Grande Fire Department, said the home was at risk because wind was blowing the fire toward the structure. Fortunately, firefighters were able to quickly subdue the blaze, preventing any damage to the home, Cornford said.
Crews from La Grande, La Grande Rural and the Imbler fire departments all responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Friday, Feb. 24, fire was reported at 6:59 p.m. on the 700 block of Lane Avenue in La Grande and involved a shed next to a home. The shed sustained major heat damage to its front portion and its attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cornford said the cause of the fire may have been electrical in nature.
The La Grande and La Grande Rural fire departments both responded to the blaze.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.
General assignment reporter
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.