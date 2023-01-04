wolf in Chesnimnus Pack 2018

A breeding male wolf from the Chesnimnus Pack is caught on camera during a winter survey on U.S. Forest Service land in northern Wallowa County in December 2018. 

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo, File

UNION COUNTY — Wolves in the High Valley area of Union County made their violent presence felt at the end of December.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is reporting that "new’' wolves in the Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Unit killed two calves on private land in separate attacks. The first attack was investigated by the ODFW on Christmas Day and the second on Thursday, Dec. 29.

