LA GRANDE — Two generous women who have slowed the sands of time to a trickle were embraced by their families and friends on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Wildflower Lodge.
The event was a tale of two centenarians, a party celebrating the 105th birthday of Mildred McMurphy and the 104th birthday of Lodema Asper, both residents of Wildflower Lodge in La Grande.
“I’ve never seen anything like this and I may never again,” a man at Wildflower said of seeing two centenarians celebrating a birthday together.
It is doubtful that many people anywhere will outsmart Father Time as gracefully as McMurphy and Asper have, for they have the vitality of people many years their junior.
McMurphy and Asper were both in good humor Dec. 28. McMurphy put her wit on display after she received a card with $105 in cash saluting her age.
“Now they probably will raise my rent,” she said, expressing mock disappointment in the gifts.
Asper also displayed quick wit, announcing amid the deluge of attention that “I charge for autographs.”
Asper, whose actual birthday was Monday, Dec. 27, grew up in Union before moving east after graduating from Union High School, according to her niece, Wanda Ballard, of Baker City. She worked as a secretary throughout her career.
“She always told me, ‘If you can type you can find a job anywhere,’” Ballard said.
Asper returned permanently to Union County about 50 years ago.
Ballard said her aunt is the type of person who always is concerned about others, recalling Asper recently asking her niece to check on her 71-year-old son in Georgia because she was worried about his condition now that he is getting older.
Asper worries about the health of others but doesn’t discuss her ailments.
“A lot of people talk about their aches and pains, but she has always wanted to talk about world events instead,” said Ballard, who said her aunt closely follows international affairs.
McMurphy grew up in the Starkey area and was the daughter of a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, said Dana Wright, her grandson-in-law. She remembers riding in a horse-drawn buggy with her father as he delivered the mail.
McMurphy later was a hairdresser for 47 years in Union County, working at the Union Hotel, a Union Church and the Sacajawea Hotel in La Grande, according to Wright.
“I charged the lowest rates in the county. Some hairdressers didn’t like me because of that,” she said.
McMurphy has been a prolific letter writer much of her life. She continues to pen three to five letters a day, many of which are messages of encouragement. She did not write any letters on her birthday, though.
“I took the day off,” she said.
McMurphy was an active walker for many years and so was Asper, according to their families. Today, McMurphy uses a walker but still gets around Wildflower Lodge on her own.
McMurphy said she has never dwelled upon reaching the 105-year-old mark.
“I never gave it a thought,” she said. “I just live each day as it comes.”
