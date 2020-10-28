LA GRANDE — La Grande voters received a ballots with a typo in the contest for Position 2 on the city council. But Union County Clerk Robin Church said it's not an issue.
The race is for a four-year term on the council. But the typo reduced that to just two years.
Church said she contacted City Manager Robert Strope and the candidates running for the seat, incumbent Nicole Howard and challenger Denise Wheeler, all agreed there was no need to send out new ballots.
Church said the election will be for a four-year term no matter the typo.
