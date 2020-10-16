UNION COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing in rural counties to help with economic recovery in five rural Oregon and Washington counties. The USDA is investing a total of $110,000 in the nonprofit Rural Development Initiatives.
"Rural Development Initiatives will use the grant to establish a program to build the capacity of community main street organizations and equip them to serve key functions in the local business support ecosystem," a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. "This technical assistance will give them greater resources and support, help them build more productive relationships among businesses, and assist communities with implementing economic vitality initiatives in their downtown areas."
The nonprofit will give funding to five main street hubs in Klamath, Malheur, Umatilla, and Union counties in Oregon, and a hub in Skamania County in Washington State.
The USDA's Rural Community Development Initiative is providing funding and the money can be used for improving housing, community facilities and community and economic development projects in rural areas.
The Rural Development Initiatives could not be reached for further comment.
