Greater Oregon.jpeg

A Greater Idaho movement banner hangs in Eastern Oregon. The Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, voted to send a letters to Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, formally telling them that Measure 31-101, the Greater Idaho ballot initiative, was approved by Union County voters in the 2020 general election.

 Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The Greater Idaho movement in Union County has taken a small but possibly meaningful step forward.

The Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Feb. 8, voted to send a letters to Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, formally telling them that Measure 31-101, the Greater Idaho ballot initiative, was approved by Union County voters in the 2020 general election. The measure mandates that the Union County Board of Commissioners meet three times a year on the second Wednesday of February, June and October to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the public.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.