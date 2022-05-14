LA GRANDE — Drought conditions are persisting throughout Union County despite the wet April it experienced.
Conditions have been so arid overall in 2022 that the Union County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Wednesday, May 11, declaring a drought emergency for the second consecutive year.
The declaration makes Union County eligible for state and federal programs and grants that would help those affected by drought, said Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora.
Vora said the large amount of precipitation Union County received in April did not reverse the drought, but did prevent it from getting worse. He said the April precipitation improved the moisture content of the upper levels of soil but did not boost the moisture content at the root level of plants.
“The surface level is good but the root zone is not,” Vora said.
The emergency manager said the precipitation Union County received in April was 1.5 inches over the county’s average for that month.
“It was the 10th wettest April on record,” Vora said, “but we still have drought conditions.”
Vora also said the Grande Ronde River in Union County, thanks to the wet April, is at a level about average for this time of year. Still Union County is having one of the driest years, when compared to the past 128 years of local recorded precipitation data.
Wet and cool conditions are forecast for much of the rest of May, but after this conditions are projected to be drier and hotter than normal.
“The long-term outlook is for drought to persist or worsen in Union County through the summer,” Vora said.
The last time before 2021 that the Union County Board of Commissioners declared a drought emergency was in 2015.
Vora said all of Union County is impacted by the current drought. About 28% of the county is in moderate drought, 66% is in severe drought and 6% is in extreme drought.
Union County is one of 16 counties in the state that have declared drought emergencies this year, according to the Oregon Water Resources Department’s website. The others are Wallowa, Baker, Grant, Malheur, Morrow, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Harney, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Douglas and Wheeler counties.
Donna Beverage, chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners, has written a letter to Gov. Kate Brown from the board asking her to declare a drought emergency in Union County. Such a declaration from the state would put Union County in a better position to receive grants to assist those impacted by the drought.
The governor has declared drought emergencies for Grant, Morrow, Malheur, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Harney, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath and Lake counties this year, according to the Oregon Water Resources Department.
Beverage told Brown in her letter that the full impact of the ongoing drought in Union County will not be known for some time.
“The full scope of drought effects won’t be known for several months, but we anticipate significant impacts to crop and livestock production,” Beverage wrote in the letter. “With this year being the second consecutive year of drought, we may begin to see impacts to water tables and forest health as well.”
