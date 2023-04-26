UKIAH — First responders can enjoy the outdoors and a free meal at an upcoming appreciation dinner.

The second annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner will take place in Ukiah at the city park on Saturday, May 27, at 5:30 p.m.

Jillian Hoefer is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at jhoefer@lagrandeobserver.com.

