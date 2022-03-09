LA GRANDE — A demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine will take place in La Grande’s Max Square on Saturday, March 12.
The demonstration — organized by Union County residents Anne Morrison, Cheryl Simpson and Kate Gekeler — will include a booth for donations to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, a kids table, and live music featuring Al “Too Loud” MacLeod. Donations will go to three organizations that provide aid to Ukrainian citizens and refugees.
“The purpose of this is to show unity for the people of Ukraine, and what they’re going through right now,” Morrison said of the event that begins at noon.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has transfixed the world as the humanitarian toll rises. Already, reports estimate that nearly 1.7 million Ukrainian citizens have become refugees.
Gekeler, who organized a food drive at Eastern Oregon University last month, said the aim of the demonstration is to raise funds and awareness for the people of Ukraine.
“We wanted to do it while it’s still in the media and money can still get into Ukraine,” she said. “As things progress, it gets more and more difficult to get funds in to actually help people, and we want to make sure we can do that before things shut down.”
Western countries, including the United States, have imposed increasingly heavy sanctions against Russia in the two weeks since the invasion began on Feb. 24, including limiting finances and money transfers from Russian banks and financial institutions, halting construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany and targeted sanctions against Russia’s top oligarchs.
The United States announced March 8 that it would no longer purchase Russian crude oil, striking at Russia’s energy sector in the latest round of sanctions.
The growing crisis has left Morrison appalled. She said the demonstration will allow residents to “come out and express their feelings and feel like they’re expressing their unity with people in Ukraine.”
“It’s horrifying to think that Russia has invaded a neighboring country,” she said. “Europe has already been through a war not really all that long ago and Russia has started another war. I think that if Russia prevails, it will be extremely repressive and oppressive for the people who live in Ukraine, and that’s causing so much damage now in the entire country, disrupting everything.”
Gekeler noted that the demonstration will not be partisan.
“This is an opportunity for unity,” she said. “We have gone out of our way to make sure that the liberal groups as well as the conservatives and progressives have all gotten specific invitations because this is not about party politics. This is human beings caring about other human beings, and that’s something we all agree on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.