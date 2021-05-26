PENDLETON — As outdoor enthusiasts prepare to head to the mountains this Memorial Day weekend, Umatilla National Forest officials are cautioning that some roads, trails and campgrounds remain closed or impassable due to late-season snowfall.
A press release from the Umatilla National Forest said that some shaded areas and cutbanks on mountain roads may still have dense snow drifts that vehicles cannot pass, and “most” trails for hiking and cars have yet to be maintained. Some roads damaged during flooding events in February and May 2020 remain closed.
Officials are now working to prepare campsites and recreational areas at lower elevations for holiday weekend visitors, the press release said.
“Our first focus is to address hazard tree removal and other safety issues before our campgrounds can open to the public,” said Forest Recreation Program Manager Shane Dittlinger.
Some campgrounds will be open during the holiday weekend with services like “clean-up and start-up” limited, the press release said.
“Our seasonal workforce is still coming on so we’re working really hard with the limited number of employees we do have on staff," added Dittlinger.
Campgrounds that will be open for the holiday weekend include Alder Thicket, Bear Wallow, Big Creek Meadows, Big Springs, Bull Prairie Lake, Coalmine Hill, Drift Fence, Driftwood, Divide Well, Fairview, Frazier, Forest Boundary, Gold Dredge, Ladybug, Lane Creek, Panjab, North Fork John Day, Oriental, Pataha, Penland Lake, Tollbridge, Tucannon, Welch Creek and Winom.
Campgrounds that remain closed include Godman, Jubilee Lake, Mottet, Midway, Misery, Olive Lake, Target Meadows, Teal Spring, Umatilla Forks, Wickiup, Woodward and Woodland.
Forest officials are urging visitors to contact their local ranger district before heading to the mountains to confirm where they plan to travel is open and accessible. Officials are also warning visitors to refrain from driving on wet or unstable ground and to keep an eye out for “pull-offs in rocky, well-drained areas,” the press release said.
Visitors are reminded to be cautious while maintaining a campfire and to never leave one unattended. They should also pack extra food, water, clothing and emergency supplies and let people know where you’re going and when you hope to be back, as cell phone service in the mountains is limited, the press release said.
Motorists should obtain a Motorized Vehicle Use Map before heading to the mountains to ride all-terrain vehicles, the press release said.
Visitors are required to pay a nightly fee of between $8 to $24, with fees added for additional vehicles at a given campsite.
Reservations can now be made for campsites Bull Prairie Lake, Jubilee Lake, North Fork John Day and Olive Lake. All other campsites in the Umatilla National Forest are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the press release said.
