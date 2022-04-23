PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest is set to begin conducting invasive plant treatments starting in late April.
The treatment process targets invasive species expansion throughout the forest and is expected to last through October, according to the Forest Service.
According to a statement from Forest Integrated Vegetation Staff Officer Richie Garnder, the treatments will include primarily spot application through truck sprayers, backpack sprayers and utility task vehicles.
The targeted treatment sites are scattered across the Umatilla National Forest. Herbicide treatments are set to be marked on the ground during the time of treatment. A full map of proposed treatment sites is located on the Umatilla National Forest website.
The herbicides set to be used in the treatments are aminopyralid, chlorsulfuron, clopyralid, imazapic, metsulfuron methyl and picloram. Typical invasive species targeted in the treatment include common crupina, yellow starthistle, sulphur cinquefoil, dalmatian toadflax and hound’s tongue.
The treatment process has been ongoing over time, with the work implemented under the 2010 decision for invasive species treatment project and the forest plan amended by the Pacific Northwest Region 2005 decision for preventing and managing invasive plants. The Forest Service is partnering with weed boards in Oregon and Washington, as well as the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Wallowa resources.
