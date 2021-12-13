One of Union’s two water storage tanks stands out against the skyline on the eastern side of town on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The city has been awarded a $2.2 million grant to allow backup electricity to operate the city’s water system during outages.
UNION — The city of Union will enter 2022 with a brighter future.
The federal government has notified the city that it has been awarded $2.2 million from its federal Community Development Block Grant Program to cover the cost of installing a backup power generation system.
“This is very good. It will be even better when the project is completed,” said Union City Administrator Doug Wiggins.
Electricity created by the backup generator will be used during outages to operate the city’s water system, allowing Union residents to continue receiving water if their power ever goes out for an extended period.
Wiggins said that without a backup generator the city is reliant completely on the water in its reservoir when there is a power outage because electricity is needed to pump water from its two wells to its reservoir. Once the water is in its reservoir, which is in an enclosed tank near the top of a hill on the eastern edge of Union, it can be delivered to residents using gravity. The reservoir has a capacity of close to 1 million gallons.
If there were an extended power outage, Union’s water supply could last up to four days, depending upon the time of year and how much water was in its tank at the time of the outage, Wiggins said.
The city worked closely with the Community Development Block Grant Program throughout the application process. For example, it prepared a design for the backup generation system with the help of a $200,000 planning grant from the program. The design work was prepared by Anderson Perry and Associates, a La Grande-based engineering firm.
The city will receive the grant through the Oregon Business Development Department, a state agency also known as Business Oregon, Wiggins said. The state agency will help Union meet the financial requirements of the Community Development Block Grant Program.
The city’s next step is to take bids from companies for the project in the winter. After awarding a bid, installation of the backup power system could begin in late spring or early summer of 2022.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.