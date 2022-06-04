UNION — Everyone loves a parade, and nobody has more reason to enjoy one than Dennis Falk, co-owner of Falk’s Mini Mart on Main Street in Union.
The sales at his grocery store and gas station soar each year before and during the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Parade.
“On the day of the parade, it is crazy. It is absolutely nuts,” Falk said of his store’s sales.
The Eastern Oregon Livestock Show, the oldest show in the Pacific Northwest, runs Sunday, June 5, through Sunday, June 12.
Falk is hoping for another sales spike on Friday, June 11, when parade spectators gather along the route for the parade.
Unfortunately though, Falk, who owns the store with his wife, Jodi, fears that his overall sales during the EOLS week this year will not jump like they have previously. This year’s event will not have a carnival for the first time in decades, something Falk said could diminish his sales because there will be fewer carnival workers coming in to buy food, ice, coffee and soft drinks.
“It is amazing how many carnival workers have come in,” he said. “We will miss them.”
High fuel costs are the reason there will not be a carnival this year, according to JoAnn Hefner, EOLS secretary-treasurer. Hefner contacted four carnival companies and all told her it would be cost prohibitive to haul in carnival equipment for the short time they would operate in Union.
“They all felt fuel prices are too high and that they are hoping to add Union as one of their stops once the economy is back in line,” Hefner said.
Rainier Amusements, of Portland, which has operated at the livestock show in recent years, is one of the companies Hefner contacted.
“Rainier Amusements is super to work with,” she said. “It wants to be on the regular schedule next year.”
Hefner understands how much people will miss the presence of a carnival.
“You always expect it to be there. It will be quiet and dark without the carnival,” Hefner said, explaining that many of the rides light up the night.
Mike Colkittt, the owner of the Union Market, said the loss of the carnival will also hurt his business during EOLS week because of the loss of carnival worker traffic.
Still, the Union business owner anticipates that he will see an uptick in sales. One of the big reasons is that many entrants in FFA and 4-H competitions at the livestock show come to Union from outside Union County and spend the week in town.
“They will bring their whole families,” he said. “A lot of families will be coming in and will stay all week.”
20% uptick
Randy Freeman, who owns Rattle Tale Coffee & Such with his wife, Tanya, on Main Street in Union, also said his business is brisker during EOLS week.
“It is spotty but it is always up,” said Freeman, noting that his sales usually jump at least 20%.
He is not sure how many of his added customers have been carnival workers. Freeman said he will probably know after this year’s livestock show if the lack of a carnival impacts his business.
“The test will be this year,” he said.
Business at Hometown Hardware on Main Street also benefits from the EOLS, according to Terri Stoltz, who owns the store with her husband, Lee. She said Hometown Hardware sales pick up in the month leading up to the EOLS as people come in to purchase supplies for work at the stockshow’s grounds. Hometown Hardware also benefits during EOLS week when more people come in to buy the espresso coffee Hometown Hardware brews.
No vacancy
Charlie Morden, owner of the Union Hotel, also said his business improves due to EOLS, especially during the last three days when there are rodeo competitions and horse racing.
“We always have an uptick,” he said.
Morden said his hotel is always filled to capacity during those three days and that he has capped the waiting list at 15 potential guests.
This year, the livestock show, which dates back to 1908, is not exclusively the reason the Union Hotel will be filled to capacity again. Morden noted that Eastern Oregon University’s graduation this year is on June 11, coinciding with EOLS week. This means that all hotel and motel rooms in the region will be filled to capacity next week, Morden said.
Bringing families together
Leonard Flint, the mayor of Union, said many families get together during the week of the livestock show. He said people like coming at a time when they can enjoy the company of their loved ones while also taking in the EOLS events.
Flint also sees the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show as an event that gives people a chance to discover the amenities of Union, like Buffalo Peak Golf Course and the Union County Museum. The mayor said people introduced to the course and museum are more likely to come back after the livestock show.
Flint is impressed with how closely his city is linked to the event. He cites a city ordinance banning pigs in town as an example. He noted that the ordinance provides exceptions though for youths who are raising pigs for 4-H or FFA competitions at EOLS or the Union County Fair.
Many of the 4-H and FFA participants coming to the livestock show bring animals they have raised that are sold at the annual EOLS auction. Each year the event raises many thousands of dollars for the youths who raised the livestock.
“It is a huge show of support for kids,” said Dave Billings, Eastern Oregon Livestock Show president, of the auction. “It makes kids realize that what they are doing is worthwhile.”
