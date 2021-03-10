UNION — The Union City Council’s vision for 2021 now is in sharper focus.
The city council at its meeting Monday, March 8, voted to adopt a set of goals for 2021. The goals address six categories: ordinance review, the old ranger station in Union, economic development, the city’s park, the city’s charter and emergency services.
The council discussed the goals at a Jan. 23 work session.
The ordinances the council plans to review include one for water and sewer rates. The council in 2020 began seriously looking into restructuring the city’s rates for water and sewer so they are more equitable. The council is pursuing this objective after a report indicated the rate structures for Union’s water and sewer service are resulting in some light users paying more than they should.
The ranger station goals are focused on renovating the buildings there for public use and obtaining recognition as a national historic site, a plus that might help to attract tourists to Union, said Union City Administrator Doug Wiggins.
The city’s economic goals include completing a community assessment report, which would go to the city council to identify grants to help businesses.
Goals concerning the park include continuing a partnership between the city and the Union School District with regard to improving the site. Through the program, Union High School students are helping city staff write applications for grants that will finance park improvement programs. The students are doing this while working with their teachers, said Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells.
A second park goal concerns a trail project. One possible path would run along Catherine Creek in Union just as it does at the park. This would provide residents with a place to exercise and could draw visitors from outside the area. Wiggins said the city is trying to obtain easements from landowners for the trail. Once the city obtains that public access, it would be able to apply for grants for the trail extension.
The charter goal calls for the council to establish a committee to put forward a revised charter that the community supports. Voters in the November 2020 general election voted down a revised city charter.
The emergency services goal calls for the formation of a committee to explore a possible merger of the Union Fire Department and the Union Rural Fire Department. The Union City Council voted Feb. 8, to take a look at helping the two fire departments merge in an effort to boost efficiency.
