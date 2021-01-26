UNION — The city of Union Fire Department and the Union Rural Fire Department may become one within several years.
The Union City Council agreed via consensus on Saturday, Jan. 23, to make helping the two volunteer fire departments continue their efforts to merge. The merger has been a topic of discussion for years and is one of several goals the city council informally set for 2021 at a work session. The council will vote on officially establishing its 2021 goals at its Feb. 8 meeting, said Union City Administrator Doug Wiggins.
The city of Union funds and operates the Union Fire Department. The Union Rural Fire Department, however, receives its funding from its taxing district and operates under the guidance of the district’s elected board.
Still, the two departments share one building and many of the same vehicles and pieces of equipment, but they have different chiefs. The Union FD responds to calls within the city limits and the Union Rural FD to calls within its district, which is outside the city limits but for the most part within the Union ZIP code.
The merger would remove the Union FD out from the umbrella of the city. Rather than city funds, the department would receive money from a new taxing district along with what is now the Union Rural FD. Voters living in what would be the new fire protection district would elect a new board to control the merged fire departments.
The district, which Union voters would have to approve, would encompass the combined area the Union and the Union Rural fire departments now serve.
The city of Union attaches a $10 monthly fee to utilities bills for households in the city limits to fund the Union Fire Department. Thus most Union households within the city limits pay $120 a year for fire protection and ambulance service.
Wiggins said if the merger happens, that fee would go away and a new property tax, then, would determine how much people pay for services. This would mean some residents might pay more for than what they are now and some might pay less.
Wiggins said having a single fire department serving the Union area would boost efficiency.
“It would create more unity than we have now,” Wiggins said.
It also would make situations more clearcut. Wiggins noted hen there is a fir in the Union area, one of two chiefs is in charge depending on the location. There would be no question regarding who is to lead the firefighting effort if there were one department.
Mayor Leonard Flint said one of the drawbacks of the potential merger is it would cost the city of Union a measure of local control.
Additional goals the city council tentatively agreed to for 2021 include continuing to get the ranger station buildings renovated for public use in the future and to get an asphalt trail in Union’s city park extended into the city.
The ranger station, near the northwest edge of Union, was built in 1937 and deeded to the city of Union in 1993. The station has a four-bedroom house, a three-bedroom house, a two-bedroom house, an old oil storage building, a barn, a utility building, a utility garage and two garages detached from the houses.
The renovations of one of the ranger station’s homes is now progressing. The city council on Jan. 11 awarded a $16,000 contract to Fred Daggett Plumbing to do plumbing work at one of the housing units at the station. Improvement work on a second housing unit could begin later this year.
Once renovations are complete, the council would like to have the city rent out the ranger station buildings for short term lodging. Their availability could be a big plus for accommodating visitors when there are events in Union such as tournaments at its Buffalo Peak Golf Course, Wiggins said.
The trail project the city council discussed involves a path that would run along Catherine Creek in Union just as it does at the park. Wiggins said this would provide residents with a place to exercise and could draw in visitors from outside the area. He said the city is trying to obtain easements from landowners for the trail. Once the city obtains that public access, it would be able to apply for grants for the trail extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.