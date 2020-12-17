UNION — The Union City Council took a big step on Monday, Dec. 14, toward making sure everyone in its community will have access to drinking water in the event of a major power outage.
The city council voted to give Anderson Perry & Associates, a La Grande-based civil engineering firm, a $155,000 contract to design a backup power supply for the town’s water distribution system.
City Administrator Doug Wiggins said if there were a catastrophe that knocks out power, only water from the gravity-fed water tower would be available. Once the tower ran dry, Union would no longer be receiving water because its electrically powered wells would not be pumping water into the tower.
Once a gas-powered electrical generator is in place, this possibility would be much less of a concern, Wiggins said.
“This project is much needed. This will really advance our water infrastructure,” Wiggins said.
Funds from a state Community Development Block Grant the city of Union has received will pay for the design work. When Anderson Perry finishes that, the city will be eligible to apply for another Community Development Block Grant to cover the cost of building and installing the backup generator. This grant would be for between $900,000 and $1 million.
A portion of the $900,000 would cover the cost of installing a telemetry system to help Union’s water system operate more efficiently. The telemetry would allow Union’s staff to better monitor the city’s water system electronically while not on site. The telemetry also would send alerts to Union staff when problems with the water system are detected.
Wiggins said if all goes well the construction of the backup generator and installation of the telemetry system could start in 2022.
In another action item at Monday’s meeting, the council approved the expenditure of $6,500 to cover the cost of purchasing new gear for firefighters, including gloves, boots, helmets and protective clothing. The council approved the expenditure after the city received an $8,500 grant from the state for new firefighter gear. This would provide about half the city’s approximately 10 firefighters with new gear. Wiggins said the $6,500 the city is adding means all of Union’s firefighters will be able to receive new protective gear.
