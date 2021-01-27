UNION — The Union City Council is a step closer to filling its open position.
The council interviewed Heidi Denton and Dan Hall for the Position 6 vacancy during its work session on Monday, Jan. 25. Denton and Hall applied for the position after incumbent Brian McDowell announced he was stepping down.
Denton is a La Grande business owner and a dental hygienist. Hall is a real estate broker in training.
The city council is set to vote on whether to appoint Denton or Hall when it meets Feb. 8 for its regularly monthly meeting. The council could not vote on an appointment on Jan. 25 because it is not allowed to take action at work sessions.
McDowell stepped down from Position 6 at the end of December. He cited the demands of his job with Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, as his reason for resigning.
The person appointed to fill his position will serve as a councilor for the final 23 months of the seat’s unexpired term.
The addition of a new councilor will give the Union City Council its full complement of members — six councilors plus its mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.