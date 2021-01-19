UNION — A North Carolina firm is proposing the city of Union make its water rates more equitable.
City Administrator Doug Wiggins said the restructuring proposal would raise what the vast majority of Union residents pay for combined water and sewer service by $6 a month.
The Pioneer Consulting Group submitted a report to Union recommending the town alter its water rate structure so it is fairer, encourages conservation and puts Union in a position to have a more sustainable water system.
“The present water rate structure is not equitable,” according to a report from Pioneer Consulting Group, which has offices in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Harwich Port, Massachusetts. The city of Union contracted the firm to study its water rates and make recommendations.
The Pioneer Consulting Group’s report indicates 70% of all customers do not use the minimum allowance of 1,000 cubic feet per month.
“These customers are paying for water they are not using,” the report states.
This means Union’s water rate structure is essentially putting low users in the position of subsidizing higher users.
To correct this, the Pioneer Consulting Group suggests the city set up a tiered base rate. Customers with a three-fourth-inch water pipes would pay $33 a month. The price would increase in the following increments: 1-inch pipe, $75; 1.5 inch pipe, $150; 2-inch pipe, $255; and 3-inch pipe, $400.
The proposal calls for all water users to pay half a cent for each cubic foot of water used up to 1,000 cubic feet a month. Everyone would pay 1.25 cents for each cubic foot of water in excess of 1,000 cubic feet a month.
The firm in the report described the plan as a “conservation-based rate structure” that would not only implement fairer rates but help the city raise additional money for capital improvement work and encourage conservation.
The report also addresses Union’s sewer rates. It notes every user pays the same sewer rate, which is $53 per month. Again, according to the report, this is not equitable because everyone pays the same whether they use 1 cubic foot a month or a 1 million cubic feet a month, and thus heavy users of sewer service are not paying their fair share.
“Low consuming customers are subsidizing larger consuming customers,” the report states.
The Pioneer Consulting Group proposes the city again use the size of its pipes to determine the sewer rate because those with smaller water pipes have less potential to fill sewer pipes than those with larger water pipes. Most residential users have three-fourth-inch pipes, and they would be charged $50 a month for sewer services, $3 less than the current rate. The city would charge more for those with larger pipes. For example, someone with 1.5-inch pipes would pay $250 a month and someone with 3-inch pipes would pay $750 a month.
Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, paid for the study. The state has indicated Union’s water rates are too low overall, Wiggins said, and much of the additional money the city would receive from the restructured rate system would pay for infrastructure, such as new pipes for Union’s water system.
“We have a lot of infrastructure that needs to be updated,” Wiggins said.
He also said restructuring the rates would place Union in a better position to apply for federal Community Development Block Grants, which fund construction projects and more.
The city plans to establish a committee that will include community members to study the possible restructuring of water and sewer rates and then make a recommendation to the city council, which would have to pass an ordinance to adopt new rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.