LA GRANDE — A local drug abuse recovery program is helping shine a light on the pressing issue of overdoses in Union County.
The Union County Adult Treatment Court Alumni Association, a program through the Union County judicial system for recovered substance addicts, is organizing a recovery walk and night of illumination at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The group is aiming to spread awareness of recovery options available, as well as honor those who have lost their lives during the increase of overdoses in Union County in 2022.
“We’re trying to get the word out there,” Union County Treatment Court Coordinator Kylee Ingerson said. “We really do have a strong recovery community here. We just want to show them that we see them and stand in solidarity with them.”
Ingerson noted that the county’s treatment court alumni association was up and running just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but the shutdowns limited the group’s outreach. With virus case counts low and events returning, the group is aiming to highlight success stories of the treatment program and spread awareness of what resources are available in the community.
“What we wanted to do was get out into the community and let them know about our program,” Ingerson said. “I don’t think people know about us, and I don’t think people know that we are a resource for individuals in the criminal justice system who are struggling with substance abuse disorder.”
The Union County Adult Treatment Court Alumni Association includes graduates of the treatment court program, a joint effort that includes the judicial system, parole and probation, the District Attorney’s Office and treatment agencies. Since its establishment in 2001, Union County has seen 191 graduates of the program.
The 18-month program is primarily grant funded, offering services and setting requirements to help those struggling with substance abuse get back on their feet. Conditions for graduation include reaching a minimum of sobriety days, taking part in outpatient treatment, participating in community care support meetings, holding a job and paying off treatment court fees.
“It’s a pretty intense outpatient process. It’s more than just your normal probation,” Ingerson said. “Once they graduate, a lot of them have already turned their lives around so significantly.”
According to Ingerson, within three years after graduation from the program, 71% of the program’s graduates have not reentered the criminal justice system. She noted that graduates have gone on to successful careers in the community, from nurses and councilors to business owners.
The illumination event is the group’s first fundraiser, aiming to expand the potential for more outreach and counseling events. Candle sales and general donations will go back into the program’s future outreach efforts.
Ingerson noted that in the midst of an uptick of overdoses in Union County, raising awareness in the community is of the utmost importance. She stated that the stories and lessons learned by graduates of the program can go a long way in spreading awareness of these trends, while highlighting recovery options available for those struggling with substance abuse.
“Our general public needs to know that fentanyl is here, it’s killing people,” Ingerson said. “I think it’s extremely important to spread awareness.”
