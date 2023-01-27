UNION COUNTY — Before leaving her position, former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an order forgiving uncollected traffic fines and fees.

The Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, order enabled some people with suspended driver’s licenses to be reinstated. It affects nearly 7,000 Oregonians with legacy license suspensions imposed prior to the passage of House Bill 4210 in 2020, which eliminated driver’s license suspensions for nonpayment of traffic fines.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.