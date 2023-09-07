The sign at Hot Lake Springs stands out against the blue sky on Friday, June 24, 2022. The Friends of Hot Lake/Northwest Forest Conservancy was awarded a grant of $8,500 by Union County in 2023 for improving emergency access, boosting access for the physically challenged and expanding parking capacity at Hot Lake Springs.
Eric Macey, right, adjusts his camera on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, before a shooting session for the film "Breakup Season." Later in 2023, La Grande Main Street Downtown was awarded a grant from Union County that will be go toward marketing expenses of the film, which was filmed in La Grande.
Beer and cider enthusiasts strike a pose during the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival at the Union County Fairgrounds, La Grande, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. La Grande Main Street Downtown was awarded a grant to help it put upcoming Eastern Oregon Beer Festivals. The funding will be used for things such as the purchase of a canopy, signs and sound system improvements.
The sign at Hot Lake Springs stands out against the blue sky on Friday, June 24, 2022. The Friends of Hot Lake/Northwest Forest Conservancy was awarded a grant of $8,500 by Union County in 2023 for improving emergency access, boosting access for the physically challenged and expanding parking capacity at Hot Lake Springs.
Eric Macey, right, adjusts his camera on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, before a shooting session for the film "Breakup Season." Later in 2023, La Grande Main Street Downtown was awarded a grant from Union County that will be go toward marketing expenses of the film, which was filmed in La Grande.
Beer and cider enthusiasts strike a pose during the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival at the Union County Fairgrounds, La Grande, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. La Grande Main Street Downtown was awarded a grant to help it put upcoming Eastern Oregon Beer Festivals. The funding will be used for things such as the purchase of a canopy, signs and sound system improvements.
LA GRANDE — Several public entities and community nonprofits are set to receive a helping hand from Union County.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Sept. 6, to award a total of $60,081 in grants to 10 public entities and nonprofits. The funding comes through money generated by Union County’s motel tax, officially named its Transient Transfer Tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.