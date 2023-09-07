LA GRANDE — Several public entities and community nonprofits are set to receive a helping hand from Union County.

The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Sept. 6, to award a total of $60,081 in grants to 10 public entities and nonprofits. The funding comes through money generated by Union County’s motel tax, officially named its Transient Transfer Tax.

