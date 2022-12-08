LA GRANDE — Four Union County livestock producers are set to receive a total of $21,000 to help protect their animals from wolves with nonlethal means.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to award funding the county has received from the Oregon Department of Agricultural for wolf attack prevention using nonlethal preventive techniques to Cameron Krebs, Eric Harlow, Mike Becker/Bar V Cattle and Robert Wheeling Jr.
Krebs will receive $3,558.12, Mike Becker/Bar V Cattle will be awarded $5,389.53, Harlow will receive $11,825,08 and Wheeling will be awarded $327.27.
The distribution amounts are what the Union County Wolf Depredation Committee recommended to the board of commissioners. The four livestock producers had requested a total of $65,011 but only $21,000 was available from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, according to information provided by Union County.
Krebs, who raises sheep in Union and Umatilla counties, requested $11,133.15 for herder wages, dog food, night penning supplies and a two-way radio. Krebs, in his application said that herders and fox lights provide the best protection from wolves. Fox lights are a type of light designed to deter wolves
Harlow had requested $37,000 to hire a second sheep herder for each of his three bands of sheep. Harlow, who leases grazing acreage in Union County for his sheep, said in his application that wolf pressure is similar to what it was in 2021. He suffered no wolf attacks at night after using fox lights and adding herders. Harlow, in his application, said the wolf attacks his herds suffered took place during the day.
The total Mike Becker/Bar V Cattle requested was $16,550, which was for a range rider and airplane fuel. The Becker application stated that wolves scatter when they hear planes. Becker also uses planes to check on herds and alert neighbors of the presence of wolves.
Wheeling, a goat farmer requested $327.27 for fox lights and deterrent lighting. Wheeling has lost several goats to wolves the past two years, according to his application. Wheeling wrote that lighting he has placed in his barnyard has been an effective wolf deterrent.
