LA GRANDE — Four Union County livestock producers are set to receive a total of $21,000 to help protect their animals from wolves with nonlethal means.

The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to award funding the county has received from the Oregon Department of Agricultural for wolf attack prevention using nonlethal preventive techniques to Cameron Krebs, Eric Harlow, Mike Becker/Bar V Cattle and Robert Wheeling Jr.

