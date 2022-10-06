LA GRANDE — The Union County Public Works Department will be getting a crane for its new Ram 4500 shop truck in about a year.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday, Oct. 5, to award a bid for the crane, which will be part of a package that will include a service body for the Ram 4500, to MetroQuip, a Meridian, Idaho, firm.
MetroQuip submitted a bid of $126,968 for the project. MetroQuip, one of four firms to submit a bid, was the second lowest bidder. It was awarded the bid in part because the lowest bidder did not include a crane with the lift capacity needed by the Union County Public Works Department.
“The crane is a big factor for this service body,” Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright said in a statement he read to the Union County Board of Commissioners.
The service body the crane will be a part of will enable drivers to compartmentalize all the items they need on a daily basis and to better protect their tools.
The Union County Public Works Department will use the crane in the field and at its shop to lift truck and equipment engines. The crane fills a valuable need because the department’s shop does not have an overhead hoist, Wright said.
Commissioner Donna Beverage said it will be about a year before the crane will be received. The delay is due to anticipated supply chain issues.
Also on Oct. 5, the Union County Board of Commissioners voted to send a letter to Brian McDowell, a regional development officer for Business Oregon, expressing support for having the state agency help Woodgrain purchase a new composite green furnish dryer for its Island City plant.
Business Oregon supports economic and community development.
The letter states that having the new dryer would help Woodgrain add 35 family-wage jobs.
“We view this investment as a long-term benefit for Union County because it will increase employment opportunities for our residents,” the letter stated.
The letter also said the new dryer would help do more than create new jobs.
“Not only will there be an impact on employment, but we also anticipate that the addition of this new technology will impact the safety and environmental stewardship that Woodgrain is proud of,” the letter said.
