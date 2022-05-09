LA GRANDE — The race for the Union County Board of Commissioners Position 1 is coming into sharper focus.
Voters got a closer look at the race’s two candidates, incumbent Paul Anderes and challenger Lisa Hill, at a debate at Eastern Oregon University’s Huber Auditorium, Friday, May 6. Sparks did not fly and voices were never raised but Anderes and Hill were not shy about answering questions straightforwardly and with candor.
Hill took an outspoken stance when asked about the La Grande School District’s $4.545 million construction bond on the ballot. Funds from the bond would pay for the construction of a new academic and athletic building, one that would replace the aging Annex gym. The construction would be conducted with the aid of a $4 matching state grant the La Grande School District would receive if voters approve the bond.
“It is great that we got a matching grant. My concern is inflation,” Hill said during the debate, which was sponsored and moderated by the the Eastern Oregon University Debate Club.
The challenger said she believes inflation is much higher than the 8% rate often reported, especially for building material costs.
“I’m worried that if the bond passes the school district might not have enough money to finish the building,” Hill said.
Anderes supports the bond.
“It would be an investment in our community and children,” he said.
Anderes said it might be another two or three years before the school district would have a chance to get another matching grant.
The Union County commissioner, who earlier taught at La Grande High School for 23 years, said that inflation can be looked upon as an incentive to vote for the bond. He explained that if the new building is not constructed soon, the cost of constructing it in the future might rise to the point that it is out of the La Grande School District’s reach in several years.
Candidates talk MERA project
The candidates also addressed the Mount Emily Recreation Area, where forest management work, a portion of which which involves logging, is being conducted as part of a two-year program to prevent a destructive wildfire.
Hill said she hopes funding will be available to repair trails damaged by the forest management work. She said this will be important because of how popular MERA is to many in the community and people outside the area who come to Union County to recreate there.
“It is a tourist attraction,” she said.
Anderes said forest management at MERA is one of his priorities. He said he has a first-hand appreciation of the importance of forest management since he earlier fought summer wildfires in the western United States for many years during the summer in areas similar to MERA. What he often saw was disheartening.
“They were burned out completely,” he said.
This is why he believes active forest management is critical at MERA.
“It is what we have to have. There will be short term pain for long term gain,” Anderes said.
River Democracy Act
The candidates found some common ground when asked about the federal River Democracy Act. The bill, co-sponsored by Oregon U.S. senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, would add 4,684 miles to the Wild and Scenic River system in Oregon, including 135 miles in Union County.
Hill said she does not nearly like the idea of having 135 miles of rivers being put under federal control in Union County. She explained that the federal government is not aware of the issues facing rivers in Union County and is not sure that it is prepared to address the erosion and flooding problems some local rivers are periodically experiencing.
Anderes is also opposed to the River Democracy Act. He said the Union County Board of Commissioners sent a letter, signed by all the commissioners, to Wyden asking that all 135 miles of the Union County river segments be removed from the proposed legislation. Anderes said the federal government has not been forthcoming with information about the Union County river segments in the River Democracy Act. Anderes also said ithe River Democracy Act would put 89,000 acres of land in Union County under the strain of additional federal government red tape and bureaucracy.
Evening meetings
Communication is another issue discussed during the debate. Hill said she would like to see more community outreach on behalf of the Union County Board of Commissioners. The candidate said she wants the board of commissioners to begin holding its meetings in the evening to make it easier for people from outlying communities to come to La Grande to attend meetings. Hill said she would also like to see more meetings in communities outside La Grande to boost outreach.
Hill also said she would strive to attend all city council meetings in Union County.
“I want to be out more in the community,” she said.
Hill’s work experience has included 11 years with the Oregon Department of Transportation, during which time she said she was involved in much outreach involving the agency and the community.
Anderes said he strives to communicate extensively with the community, making a point of responding to as many emails as possible. Anderes also said that the board of commissioners is making an effort to boost its community outreach. For example, its June 8 meeting, which will deal with the Greater Idaho proposals, is set to start at 6 p.m. in La Grande.
Anderes also pointed out that each member of the board of commissioners is assigned Union County cities to serve as a liaison for. His cities are Imbler and Elgin, which he works closely with. Anderes said he is delighted that the city of Elgin recently received $2.6 million in funding from the state for upgrading its water and wastewater system.
Union County identity
The candidates were also asked about Union County’s identity. Hill said that Union County needs to be become known from something the way Pendleton is known for its Round-Up rodeo.
“We need to identify who we are, then it would be easy to market ourselves,” Hill said.
Anderes said that Union County does not need to add a large new event to become better known. He noted that Union County already has a strong lineup of annual community events like the Union County Fair, Eastern Oregon Film Festival, the Cove Cherry Festival and the North Powder Huckleberry Festival. Anderes said that from now through September there are events to attend in Union County almost every weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.