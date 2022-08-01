LA GRANDE — Union County voters in November may be given the chance to virtually ban psilocybin products in much of the county.

The Union County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on an ordinance that would prohibit the sale and manufacturing of psilocybin products in unincorporated portions of the county when it meets at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, in the Joseph Building’s east meeting room. The proposed psilocybin ordinance, if passed by the board, would be referred to voters in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. 

