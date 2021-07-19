LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, in the meeting room in the east wing of the Joseph Building.
The commissioners will vote on ratification of a Union County Law Enforcement Association contract during one portion of the meeting, The UCLEA represents nonmanagement employees within the county’s sheriff and corrections departments.
Board of commissioners meetings are now open to in-person attendance. Meeting participation will also be available via Zoom teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call: (253) 215-8782 or (301) 715-8592 and enter meeting ID number: 814 2000 6863. Individuals who do not get through the first time are encouraged to try a second time.
