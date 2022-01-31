LA GRANDE — A trail for hiking, bicycling and horseback riding that would follow railroad tracks for as many as 15 miles from Elgin to the Lookingglass Creek area may be in north Union County’s future.
The city of Elgin has been awarded a state Transportation Management Grant of about $130,000 for planning the development of the trail.
The grant, funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation and the state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development, will be discussed by the Union County Board of Commissioners at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. The city of Elgin and the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, which will be managing the planning work the grant will fund, is seeking the county’s help with at least a small portion of the project.
Gregg Kleiner, project coordinator for the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, said the county’s assistance wouldn’t be much because Elgin and the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium will be using a consultant to do much of the planning work for the trail. Kleiner said the county’s involvement in the project is important because of what the trail could mean to the area.
“It would be a great amenity,” he said.
Kleiner said that a concept plan for the trail project has been in place for years. The planning work the grant will fund will identify any issues involving the trail, including any environmental impacts that might have to be addressed if a trail is built. For example, if it is found that the trail would pass through wetlands, steps would have to be taken to avoid damaging them.
Kleiner emphasized that the TGM grant will not pay for any trail construction work.
“It is just for planning,” he said.
If the county commissioners agree to assist, the city of Elgin and the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium will also ask that the hours of service be documented, because the hours of service could be counted as part of a 12% match Elgin must provide for the grant.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
