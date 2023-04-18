LA GRANDE — Union’s upcoming cleanup day will be among the subjects discussed when the Union County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday, April 19.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the board of commissioners meeting room on the east end of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande, and is open to the public.
Doug Wiggins, Union’s city administrator, will be in attendance to discuss the city’s cleanup day, which is set to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Yard debris, household items, electronic items, tires without rims, bikes and outdoor kids toys will be accepted at the cleanup day. Items that will not be accepted include household garbage, hazardous waste (including paint and chemicals), shingles, ashes and batteries, according to the the city of Union’s website.
Action items the county commissioners will consider include a proposal to appoint eight people to the 4-H and Extension District Advisory Committee: Carrie Brogoitti, Audrey Cant, Kimberly Becker-Gunderson, Kara Hansen, Max Nillson, Kaden Titus, Nikkita Titus and Shanda Zettle.
The terms of Brogoitti, Cant, Becker-Gunderson and Hansen would expire Dec. 31, 2025. The terms of the other four individuals would expire Dec. 31, 2026.
The board of commissioners will also vote on the appointment of Tim Topliff to a position on the Union County Fair Association Board of Directors. Topliff would fill the unexpired term of Amy Horn, who stepped down after seven years on the board.
“It was a lot of fun and a lot of work,” Horn said. “I am very glad that we have the board we do now. Its members are very dedicated.”
