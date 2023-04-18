UC Fair 2021 Peewee sheep 2


LA GRANDE — Union’s upcoming cleanup day will be among the subjects discussed when the Union County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday, April 19.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the board of commissioners meeting room on the east end of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande, and is open to the public.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

