LA GRANDE — Wolves took a toll on Union County livestock in 2021.
The Union County Board of Commissioners will address the topic when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 2. The board will vote on how to distribute nearly $53,000 in wolf depredation funds from the Oregon Department of Agriculture under a program established by the Oregon Legislature in 2011.
The board will consider recommendations from the Union County Wolf Depredation Compensation Advisory Committee. It recommended on Nov. 10, 2021, that Union County apply for $52,921 to compensate ranchers who owned animals that are now missing because of wolves or were killed or injured by them, and to provide livestock owners more resources to protect their animals from wolves.
The committee recommended that $31,921 of the $52,921 be applied to compensate ranchers for killed, lost or injured animals. This would be given to the ranchers who had 12 sheep and nine goats killed by wolves; 36 sheep, six steers, seven heifers and one cow that disappeared apparently because of wolf attacks; and two Kangal dogs injured by wolves.
The Union County Wolf Depredation Compensation Advisory Committee made its $31,921 recommendation based on applications from producers who were hurt by wolf activity. The committee also recommended that $21,000 be provided to ranchers to help them protect their livestock from wolves.
Another subject on the meeting’s agenda is the 2022 Union County Business Assistance Grant Program, which will provide $500,000 in federal funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund. The money is available to help small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and by state-mandated efforts to prevent its spread.
The board of commissioners will vote on whether to approve guidelines businesses must meet before they can apply. Under proposed eligibility requirements, businesses must have 30 or fewer employees, been adversely affected by COVID-19 between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, as compared to the same time period in 2019, and meet other requirements.
Grants of up to $10,000 would be available per business under the county’s proposed distribution plan. The proposed application window would be March 2 to April 1.
The March 1 meeting will be conducted via Zoom videoconference and phone because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To attend the meeting via phone, dial 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782. The meeting ID number is 814 2000 6863. To access the Zoom link, go to www.union-county.org/commissioners/agendaminutes and click on the meeting’s agenda.
Public comments for the meeting can be provided by email to amoore@union-county.org before 5 p.m. March 1.
