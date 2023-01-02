LA GRANDE — The Union County Public Works Department may soon make an addition to its truck fleet.
The Union County Board of Commissioners will vote on Wednesday, Jan. 4, on whether to approve the purchase of a three-axle conventional cab dump truck that includes snowplow equipment.
Union County earlier put out an advertisement for bids for the dump truck and received only one by the deadline. The bid was received from Freightliner Northwest for a Western Star 49X Dump Truck and snowplow. The total bid price is $328,218.
Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright is recommending the purchase of the Western Star 49X truck be approved by the Union County Board of Commissioners at the Jan. 4 meeting. The meeting is set to start at 9 a.m. in the commissioner meeting room of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave.
Commissioner Paul Anderes said the new truck is needed because the county’s fleet of trucks is aging.
“Many of our trucks are from the 1980s and have hundreds of thousands of miles on them,” Anderes said.
The board is also scheduled to vote on the approval of appointments for openings on the Buffalo Peak Golf Course Advisory Committee, the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee for Union County and the Union County Airport Advisory Committee.
The Buffalo Peak Advisory Committee has three positions — held by Joel McCraw, Jody Prummer and Doug Wiggins — whose terms are up for renewal. All three have applied to be reappointed. The terms of McCraw, Prummer and Wiggins will run through Dec. 31, 2026, if reappointed.
The second advisory appointment committee appointment vote will involve the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee for Union County. Patrick Hemann, who works for Northeast Oregon Public Transit, has applied for this position. Hemann’s term would run through Dec. 31, 2026.
The appointment to the Union County Airport Advisory Committee would be for its forest industry representative. Jamie Knight of the Oregon Department of Forestry has applied for the position. Knight would succeed Logan McCrae, who has recommended that Knight succeed him. Knight is the Oregon Department of Forestry Aviation Operations Coordinator and works out of the ODF’s La Grande office.
Also set for the Jan. 4 meeting is a hearing to be conducted to determine whether two addresses on Lester Road can be annexed into the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors voted earlier to allow the Lester Road properties to be part of its district. Both properties are about 4 miles north of La Grande.
