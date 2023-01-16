Cascadia sim - Brogoitti & Vora
Nick Vora, right, and Carrie Brogoitti talk at a Cascadia earthquake response exercise on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Union County's law enforcement building in La Grande.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Residents living in outlying areas of Union County may soon see an increase in their garbage service rates.

The Union County Board of Commissioners will vote on a request by Waste-Pro for a 7.1% increase in garbage service rates for people living in unincorporated portions of Union County when it meets on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

