LA GRANDE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office may add five full-time law enforcement positions in 2021-22.
Union County’s budget committee is considering recommending a proposed 2021-22 total budget of $50.01 million for adoption, one which does not call for personnel cuts or program reductions and adds four corrections officers and one reentry officer.
The corrections officers would work at the Union County Jail, which is understaffed, according to Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen. The addition of the four officers would allow the jail to have three full-time corrections officers on duty at all times. Presently, the jail has two officers on duty for each shift, said Shelley Burgess, the administrative/budget officer for Union County.
Presently, not all of the deputies on duty at the jail are as highly trained as the new officers who would be hired, Bowen said. The sheriff said having the additional officers he is asking for would help reduce safety concerns.
The addition of the four corrections officers would cost more than $326,000 but only a net of just over $146,000. Bowen attributed this to the $180,500 in savings the additional officers would generate because of reduced overtime costs and other factors.
The reentry officer would help prepare inmates for life outside jail. The officer would work with inmates being released to help them find housing and employment.
“Hopefully this would help them get back on the right track,” Bowen said.
The reentry officer would not cost the county money from its general fund because it would be funded by a grant, Burgess said.
The $50.01 million proposed spending plan presented to the budget committee is about $1 million less than the current 2020-21 budget. A big reason is many grant-funded projects, including a major one at La Grande/Union County Airport, were completed in the past fiscal year, Burgess said.
She said the county’s budget picture also was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced activities like travel in the state, resulting in Union County receiving less money from the state’s gas tax. The activity slowdown also reduced fuel sales at Union County’s airport and cut food and beverage sales at the county’s Buffalo Peak Golf Course.
Burgess said many of these impacts will likely carry over to 2021-22 due to the continuing pandemic, a likelihood reflected in the proposed 2021-22 budget.
The revenue Union County lost due to the pandemic was partially offset by federal government funding it received to help it cope with the impact of the pandemic.
The Union County Budget Committee is expected to soon submit a proposed spending plan to the Union County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners must adopt a 2021-22 budget by June 30.
